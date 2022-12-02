US Air Force to unveil new stealth bomber

The US Air Force will on Friday unveil its latest stealth plane, the B-21 Raider, a long-range bomber designed to be flown either by a pilot or remotely.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will be among about 600 guests at a Northrop Grumman plant in Palmdale, California, that will witness the aircraft's unveiling.

After the visitors turn in their mobile phones, they will get to see the plane from at least 23 metres away.

Photographers will click away but only from tightly controlled angles, reflecting the Pentagon’s determination to keep details of the bomber’s technology a secret.

It is a step beyond the artist’s rendering of the radar-evading plane that was previously released.

The B-21 will be the successor to the ageing B-2 bombers that were built by Northrop starting in the 1980s.

A B-2 Bomber approaches a KC-135R Stratotanker for refuelling. Photo: US Air Force

The new plane — designed to carry both nuclear and conventional precision-guided long-range munitions — is an essential part of the Pentagon’s plan to counter China as Washington's primary global challenger.

The bomber, expected to be deployed by the middle of the decade, is designed to be flown by a pilot or remotely.

The US Air Force has described it as part of a “family of systems, implying that it is the node of a larger, distributed network of sensors and communications, not all of which may have been publicly disclosed”, the Congressional Research Service said.

The nuclear-capable bomber will be of a similar “flying wing” design to the B-2 plane that it is replacing. The B-21 programme is worth $203 billion and includes a fleet of 100 bombers.

The B-21’s average procurement price per plane has remained below its $550 million target, measured in fiscal 2010 dollars.

Adjusted for inflation, the cost is about $692 million, Maj Joshua Benedetti, a US Air Force spokesman, said in a statement.

Bloomberg contributed to this report