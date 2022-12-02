Joe Biden meets Prince William in Boston

US President Joe Biden on Friday met the UK's Prince William in Boston, Massachusetts, where they discussed climate goals and mental health, the White House said.

Mr Biden made a brief trip to New England to attend a political fundraising event and met the prince during his three-day visit to the country, which will end with the announcement of the winners of his Earthshot Prize.

It was Prince William and his wife Kate's first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose funeral Mr Biden attended.

Caroline Kennedy, daughter of former US president John F Kennedy, showed the prince around the library before his meeting with Mr Biden on the premises. The Princess of Wales was visiting Harvard University's Centre on the Developing Child.

Mr Biden emphasised the strength of US-UK relations and expressed his condolences to King Charles III during his visit to London following the queen's death.

“He also conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the queen, whose dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” the White House said in a statement at the time.

Mr Biden will take part in a phone bank and attend a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee before flying to Camp David for the weekend.

In Boston, Mr Biden is hoping to give a boost to the Democratic Party before the Georgia Senate run-off election on Tuesday, which will help decide who holds ultimate control of the 100-seat legislative chamber.

The Democrats currently have control of 50 seats, with Vice President Kamala Harris wielding the tiebreaking vote as head of the Senate. If Raphael Warnock retains his seat, it would mean Democrats no longer need to rely on Ms Harris's vote.