Prince William hails Queen Elizabeth as 'one of life's optimists' before Earthshot event

Prince William and his wife Kate continued their Boston, Massachusetts, trip on Thursday in the lead-up to an awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize on Friday.

On Thursday morning, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Greentown Labs, a climate tech start-up, in the city of Somerville. They are also scheduled to visit Roca, a non-profit that focuses on reducing youth violence.

It is their first trip to the US in nearly a decade and their first visit abroad since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Baskets in Boston 🏀



Fantastic to celebrate the arrival of #EarthshotBoston2022 in the city and meet members of the community doing amazing things to protect and restore our planet.

Their trip to Boston has mainly focused on Prince William's initiative to support environment entrepreneurs through the Earthshot awards, which provide funding to people and companies working to help the planet.

“My grandmother was one of life's optimists. And so am I,” Prince William said in a statement.

“That is why last year we launched The Earthshot Prize with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire home and urgent optimism as we look to save the future of our planet.”

On Wednesday night, the couple were treated to courtside seats at the Boston Celtics game, where they met Celtics star player Jayson Tatum.

The royal couple and the NBA team also celebrated the achievements of 15-year-old climate activist Ollie Perrault.

Prince William and wife Kate take in an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. AP

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu greeted the royal couple at city hall during a welcoming ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

Their trip to the US city coincides with one being made by President Joe Biden, who will be in town for a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee reception.

The White House said Mr Biden “intends to greet” the royal couple when he is Boston but that details are still being finalised.

The couple on Friday will reveal the five winners of this year's Earthshot Prize and will also visit Harvard's Centre on the Developing Child.

They are also scheduled to tour the JFK Library with Caroline Kennedy, daughter of former president John F Kennedy.