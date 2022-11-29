Kanye West storms out of Tim Pool interview after being confronted over anti-Semitism

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, stormed out of an interview after he was pressed on his recent anti-Semitic rhetoric.

Ye appeared on American YouTuber Tim Pool's podcast on Monday with Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist and Holocaust denier, and alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

The interview on Timcast IRL touched on a meeting Ye and Mr Fuentes had with former president Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The rapper said his meeting with Mr Trump had been scheduled before his anti-Semitic “def con 3" tweet resulted in intense backlash.

During the 20-minute interview, Ye compared himself to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, maintaining that he was being treated unfairly by the press.

Pool appeared to agree with Ye and said “they have been extremely unfair”, later clarifying he was referring to the press. His comments prompted Mr Fuentes to dive into an anti-Semitic rant.

this is how it ended after nick fuentes and ye couldn’t hold back their antisemitism for a second and forced tim to push back lightly causing kanye to leave abruptly. pic.twitter.com/0WcTfdFyXi — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) November 29, 2022

As Pool then appeared to push back against Mr Fuentes's claims, Ye stormed out of the interview.

Mr Yiannopolous and Mr Fuentes soon followed. The three did not return to the podcast.

Adidas, Gap and JP Morgan were among the companies to cut ties with Ye following his recent anti-Semitic remarks. His Donda sports agency has also seen the departures of star athletes Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics and Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

Adidas has also launched a separate investigation into the rapper's alleged misconduct.