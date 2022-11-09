Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker head to run-off in Georgia

Follow the latest news on the US midterm elections 2022

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is heading to a run-off against Herschel Walker for Georgia's US Senate seat, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Wednesday.

Election results showed Mr Warnock leading Mr Walker by 0.9 per cent, or a little more than 35,000 votes, with 95 per cent of the state's ballots reported.

Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver received 2.07 per cent of the vote.

Georgia law calls for a run-off election between the two candidates with the most votes if no candidate reaches 50 per cent.

The head-to-head election between Mr Warnock and Mr Walker will be scheduled for December 6.

“We saw Georgians from all over this state cast their ballots to make their voice heard. It’s still a wonderful thing,” Mr Raffensperger said.

“This vote, this democracy, this republic — I still stand in awe of what we saw and what our forefathers have built on this nation. Something so unique in human history.”

The result of the run-off is likely to determine which political party controls Congress.

