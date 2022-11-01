Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty to state and federal charges

The intruder who allegedly beat US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer at their San Francisco, California, home pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges.

David DePape made his first court appearance on Tuesday in San Francisco’s Hall of Justice after he allegedly broke into the Pelosi residence last week looking to kidnap the House speaker and instead found Paul Pelosi home alone.

Charges filed against Mr DePape, 42, by the San Francisco District Attorney include assault, residential burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder and threatening a public official’s family member.

The US Justice Department separately accused him of attempted kidnapping and assault. Mr DePape faces decades in prison in both cases if convicted.

Mr Pelosi, 82, suffered a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands while struggling against an intruder early on the morning of October 28.

Mr DePape, who has long hair and appeared in an orange jumpsuit, stayed silent during a brief hearing. His lawyer, public defender Adam Lipson, entered the not-guilty plea and denied the allegations.

Outside court, Mr Lipson said Mr DePape may have been influenced by political “misinformation” and said that could factor into his client’s defence.

Superior Court Judge Diane Northway ordered Mr DePape to remain in custody without bail after confirming with a prosecutor that the alleged assault on Mr Pelosi took place in front of two armed police officers. The judge set Mr DePape’s next hearing for November 4.

Mr DePape, who authorities say has lived for the last two years in a residential garage in Richmond, California, has been linked to personal blogs that railed against the government and technology companies, and espoused far-right conspiracy theories.