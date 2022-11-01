Biden blames inflation on 'war in Iraq' in latest gaffe

US President Joe Biden made another gaffe on Tuesday, briefly mixing up the war in Ukraine with that in Iraq.

Speaking at a campaign event in Florida about inflation, Mr Biden, who turns 80 this month, referred initially to Iraq instead of Ukraine.

“They talk about inflation … inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq and the impact on oil and what Russia's doing. I mean, excuse me, the war in Ukraine,” Mr Biden said.

“I’m thinking of Iraq because that's where my son died … because he died," he continued.

Mr Biden’s son, Beau, served in Iraq from 2008 to 2009 and he died in 2015 at age 46 of brain cancer.

The US president said at many instances in the past, however, that toxins found in smoke from burning waste at military installations in Iraq may have contributed to his son’s illness.

In August, Mr Biden signed legislation expanding federal health care services for millions of veterans who served at military bases where toxic smoke billowed from huge “burn pits".