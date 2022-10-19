Biden calls for increase in domestic oil production

US President Joe Biden called for an increase in domestic oil production as he announced the release of 15 million barrels from the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

“Families are hurting,” Mr Biden said on Wednesday in remarks at the White House.

“When the price of gas goes up, other expenses get cut. That's why I have been doing everything in my power to reduce gas prices.”

The White House announced a three-pronged effort to reduce prices at the pump, including a plan to replenish the reserves, and called on refiners and retailers to funnel their record profits back to consumers.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday as caution over tightening supply countered the negative impact of the uncertain growth of Chinese demand and the announcement that Washington would release more crude from its reserves.

US fuel costs have dropped over the past two weeks but remain higher than a month ago as the country heads into critical midterm elections.

The reserve sale will complete the 180 million-barrel drawdown Mr Biden announced in the spring, the White House said in a Tuesday statement.

More SPR sales could come, Mr Biden said, having alerted the Department of Energy to be ready to move forward with additional “significant” sales this winter due to “Russian or other actions disrupting global markets”.

Mr Biden also urged refiners and retailers to pass their savings on to consumers, condemning their “record” profits amid a global inflation crisis “at the expense of the vast majority of Americans”.

It’s simple: When the cost of oil comes down, we should see the price at the pump come down as well. That’s how it should work.



It's simple: When the cost of oil comes down, we should see the price at the pump come down as well. That's how it should work.

But right now, refiners and retailers are making record profits at the expense of the vast majority of Americans. It's unacceptable.

He called out US oil companies for the practice of using those profits to buy back their own stocks.

“That's great if you own a lot of stock in an oil company or if you're an executive at an oil company. Puts a lot of money in your pocket. But it's not the case for the vast majority of Americans paying at the pump,” said Mr Biden.

“My message to the American energy companies is this: you should not be using your profits to buy back stock or for dividends. Not now. Not while a war is raging. You should be using these record-breaking profits to increase production and refining. Invest in America for the American people.”

The White House added in a statement: “These outsize industry profit margins — adding more than $0.60 to the average price of a gallon of gas — have kept pump prices higher than they should be. Keeping prices high even as input costs fall is unacceptable.”

The announcement came after the White House said it was re-evaluating its relationship with Saudi Arabia over Opec's decision to cut production.

The recent reserve barrels will be available from December, the White House said.