Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for US holiday season

Amazon announced plans to hire 150,000 employees throughout the US before an expected surge in demand for goods during the 2022 holiday season.

The company said the new positions will range from packing and picking, to sorting and shipping.

Employees can earn, on average, $19 or more per hour based on their location and role, Amazon said.

READ MORE Joe Biden meets Amazon union organiser in jab at retailer

“We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles available across the country,” said John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations.

Amazon said it will offer sign-on bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 in select locations.

The announcement was made days before Amazon's “Prime Early Access Sale”, which will take place from October 11-12.

The company's hiring spree comes during a tight labour market, contributing to a higher cost of goods.

The company has also been involved in several battles with pro-union group at its warehouses, including in Alabama and New York.

Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, secured a monumental victory last year by voting in favour of forming a union.