White House urges China to reject Russia's war against Ukraine

The US on Thursday urged China not to back Russia's war against Ukraine, saying that the world must unite in opposition against Moscow's aggression.

“We don't think anybody should be on the sidelines,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN.

“The whole world should be lined up against what [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is doing.

“This is not the time for any kind of business as usual with Mr Putin.”

Mr Kirby's comments came after Chinese President Xi Jinping met Mr Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan. It was the leaders' first in-person meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

The Russian president thanked his Chinese counterpart for his “balanced” approach to the Ukrainian crisis and blasted Washington’s “ugly” policies at a meeting that followed a major setback for Moscow on the battlefield.

Mr Putin added that he was ready to discuss China's unspecified “concerns” over Ukraine, saying he understood Mr Xi's concerns over the situation after Russian forces suffered major losses on the ground in recent weeks.

The Chinese president not mention Ukraine in his public remarks, nor was the war mentioned in a Chinese readout of the leaders' meeting.

Mr Kirby said it remained to be seen how much China would back Russia's war, noting that Beijing had not moved to materially support Mr Putin or to violate sanctions against Moscow.

The US is preparing to send another security assistance package to Ukraine soon, Mr Kirby said, though he declined to give further details.

The announcement was expected to come “very, very soon”, he told CNN.

Agencies contributed to this report