UN Security Council extends cross-border aid to Syria by six months

The UN Security Council on Tuesday passed a resolution extending cross-border aid to Syria by six months.

Tuesday's agreement is similar to the duration that Russia had previously demanded while other member nations had sought a full year.

Twelve of the council's 15 members — including Russia, China and the Security Council's 10 non-permanent members — voted in favour of the measure.

Ireland and Norway, which sponsored the previously vetoed resolution, circulated a new draft on Monday that provides a six-month extension of deliveries from Turkey into Syria through the Bab Al Hawa crossing until January 10 of next year.

Bab Al Hawa is the only entry into the north-west region of Syria that does not cross government-held territories.

“Over 4 million people in north-west Syria are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, and the UN's cross-border aid operation provides a crucial lifeline for this,” Simon Coveney, the Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs, said in a statement.

The US, Britain and France abstained from the vote, noting their disagreement with the shorter duration. Russia vetoed a year-long extension last week.

“The renewal of the cross-border humanitarian mechanism is a relief. But it is precarious, expiring in the dead of winter, with no firm guarantee of renewal,” the French mission to the UN said in a tweet.

Border aid deliveries from Turkey to Syria have been occurring since 2014 in response to the 2011 humanitarian crisis sparked by President Bashar Al Assad's violent crackdown on widespread anti-government protests.