UN Security Council extends cross-border aid to Syria by six months

US, UK and France abstain from vote, citing disagreement with shorter extension

Humanitarian aid workers gather near the town of Sarmada in the rebel-held part of Syria's north-western Idlib province to demonstrate against any closure of the Bab Al Hawa border crossing. AFP
Jul 12, 2022
The UN Security Council on Tuesday passed a resolution extending cross-border aid to Syria by six months.

Tuesday's agreement is similar to the duration that Russia had previously demanded while other member nations had sought a full year.

Twelve of the council's 15 members — including Russia, China and the Security Council's 10 non-permanent members — voted in favour of the measure.

Ireland and Norway, which sponsored the previously vetoed resolution, circulated a new draft on Monday that provides a six-month extension of deliveries from Turkey into Syria through the Bab Al Hawa crossing until January 10 of next year.

Bab Al Hawa is the only entry into the north-west region of Syria that does not cross government-held territories.

Over 4 million people in north-west Syria are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, and the UN's cross-border aid operation provides a crucial lifeline for this,” Simon Coveney, the Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs, said in a statement.

The US, Britain and France abstained from the vote, noting their disagreement with the shorter duration. Russia vetoed a year-long extension last week.

“The renewal of the cross-border humanitarian mechanism is a relief. But it is precarious, expiring in the dead of winter, with no firm guarantee of renewal,” the French mission to the UN said in a tweet.

Border aid deliveries from Turkey to Syria have been occurring since 2014 in response to the 2011 humanitarian crisis sparked by President Bashar Al Assad's violent crackdown on widespread anti-government protests.

Updated: July 12, 2022, 2:20 PM
