US veterans reported missing in Ukraine

Two US veterans from Alabama who were in Ukraine assisting in the war against Russia haven't been heard from in days, members of the state's congressional delegation said on Wednesday.

Relatives of Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh of Trinity and Alexander Drueke of Tuscaloosa have been in contact with both Senate and House offices seeking information about the men's whereabouts, press aides said.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT : A week ago our team ended up isolated in the middle of a Russian Offensive. Bama and Hate, 2 of our American brothers, were captured.



We have not since heard anything about their well being. The information was confirmed by the Ukrainian intelligence. — Task Force Baguette (@TFBaguette) June 15, 2022

Robert Aderholt, an Alabama representative, said Mr Huynh had volunteered to fight with the Ukrainian military against Russia, but relatives have not heard from him since June 8, when he was in the Kharkiv region of north-eastern Ukraine, near the Russian border.

Mr Huynh and Mr Drueke were travelling together, an aide to Mr Aderholt said.

“As you can imagine, his loved ones are very concerned about him,” Mr Aderholt said in a statement. “My office has placed inquires with both the United States Department of State and the Federal Bureau of Investigation trying to get any information possible.”

Alexander Drueke has been missing for more than a week. Photo: Twitter

Terri Sewell, also an Alabama representative, said Mr Drueke's mother had reached out to her office earlier this week after she lost contact with her son.

The US State Department said it was looking into reports that Russian or Russian-backed separatist forces in Ukraine had captured at least two American citizens. If confirmed, they would be the first Americans fighting for Ukraine known to have been captured since the war began on February 24.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are in contact with Ukrainian authorities,” the department said in a statement emailed to reporters. It declined further comment, citing privacy considerations.

John Kirby, a national security spokesman at the White House, said on Wednesday that the administration was not able to confirm the reports about missing Americans.

“We’ll do the best we can to monitor this and see what we can learn about it,” he said.

Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh enlisted in the US Marine Corps when he was 19. Photo: Joy Black

However, he reiterated his warnings against Americans going to Ukraine.

“Ukraine is not the place for Americans to be travelling,” he said. “If you feel passionate about supporting Ukraine, there’s any number of ways to do that that are safer and just as effective.”

A court in Donetsk, under separatist control, sentenced two Britons and a Moroccan man to death last week.

Mr Huynh's fiancee, Joy Black, posted publicly on Facebook that his family was in contact with the Drueke family and government officials and that nothing had been confirmed other than that the two were missing.

“Please keep Andy and Alex and all of their loved ones in prayer. We just want them to come home,” she wrote.

READ MORE How are US and Canadian Army veterans getting to Ukraine?

Adam Kinzinger, a representative from Illinois, tweeted that the Americans “have enlisted in the Ukrainian army, and thus are afforded legal combatant protections”.

“As such, we expect members of the Legion to be treated in accordance with the Geneva Conventions,” he said.

It was unclear whether Mr Kinzinger had any further information about the men.

He was commenting on a tweet sent earlier on Wednesday by Task Force Baguette, a group of former US and French servicemen, saying that two Americans fighting with them had been captured a week ago. The group said Ukrainian intelligence had confirmed the information.

These men have enlisted in the Ukrainian army, and thus are afforded legal combatant protections. As such, we expect members of the Legion to be treated in accordance with the Geneva convention. #UkraineArmy https://t.co/8eJmaSPmZ2 — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) June 15, 2022

Early in the war, Ukraine created the International Legion for foreign citizens who wanted to help defend against the Russian invasion.

Mr Huynh spoke to his local newspaper, The Decatur Daily, shortly before flying to Eastern Europe in April.

He explained that he was studying robotics at Calhoun Community College but couldn’t stop thinking about Russia’s invasion.

Expand Autoplay Newlyweds Maria and David during their wedding ceremony in Oak Park, Illinois. Maria, who asked to be referred to only by her first name over fears for her family's safety, plans to fly to Poland then make her way to the Ukrainian border, ultimately aiming to volunteer to fight for her home country. AP

“I know it wasn’t my problem, but there was that gut feeling that I felt I had to do something,” Mr Huynh told the newspaper.

“Two weeks after the war began, it kept eating me up inside and it just felt wrong. I was losing sleep. … All I could think about was the situation in Ukraine.”

He said he decided to fly out once he learnt that young Ukrainians were being drafted into service.

The newspaper reported that Mr Huynh enlisted in the Marines when he was 19 and served for four years, though he did not see combat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report