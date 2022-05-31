Biden meets Fed chairman Powell as inflation bites into American wallets

US President Joe Biden is set to meet Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday as soaring inflation takes a bite out of Americans’ wallets — and the president’s public approval.

Tuesday’s meeting is the first since Mr Biden renominated Mr Powell to lead the US central bank and comes weeks after his confirmation for a second term by the Senate. It also represents something of a reversal by Mr Biden as inflation has evolved as a threat.

The president asserted in April 2021 that he was “very fastidious about not talking” with the independent Fed and wanted to avoid being seen as “telling them what they should and shouldn’t do”.

Mr Biden will stress that he is giving the central bank “space to operate” independently to address the inflation crisis, White House economic adviser Brian Deese said.

“The president is underscoring something important,” Mr Deese said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“The respect for the independence of the Fed as an institution is not something that we can take for granted. It’s not something that prior presidents have done.”

The White House has increasingly sought to shift responsibility for inflation to the Fed in public comments, as polls show rising prices are the top concern among voters as November’s midterm elections approach.

In an op-ed published on Monday in The Wall Street Journal, Mr Biden said the Fed has “a primary responsibility to control inflation”.

“My predecessor demeaned the Fed and past presidents have sought to influence its decisions inappropriately during periods of elevated inflation,” Mr Biden wrote. “I won’t do this.”

Former president Donald Trump regularly criticised the central bank, saying it should have been more aggressive in cutting interest rates, and at one point said he was considering demoting Mr Powell.

Paul Volcker, a former chairman of the Fed, said in his autobiography that he was once invited to a meeting with former president Ronald Reagan at the White House where aides told him not to raise interest rates before the election.

Agencies contributed to this report