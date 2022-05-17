Joe Biden to meet families of Buffalo shooting victims

US President Joe Biden will travel to Buffalo, New York on Tuesday where he is expected to console family members of victims shot dead by a white teenage gunman who allegedly targeted black people.

Police said Payton Gendron, 18, carried out an act of "racially motivated violent extremism" when he opened fire at TOPS Market on Saturday, killing 10 and injuring 13 in the predominantly black neighbourhood.

The president and first lady Jill Biden will "comfort the families of the 10 people whose lives were senselessly taken in this horrific shooting", White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a briefing on Monday. Mr Biden also will express his gratitude to first responders at the scene.

At a nearby community centre, Mr Biden is expected to condemn racially motivated violence and will call on Americans to reject racist ideologies. He will also call for stricter gun laws, the White House said.

As a presidential candidate, Mr Biden vowed to battle for the "soul of America" after his predecessor Donald Trump failed to denounce a 2018 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that turned violent.

New York governor Kathy Hochul told a Buffalo radio station that she had invited Mr Biden to the city.

“I said, ‘Mr President, it would be so powerful if you came here,’” Ms Hochul said. “'This community is in such pain and to see the president of the United States show them the attention that Buffalo doesn’t always get ...’"

Mr Biden has struggled to stamp out white supremacist groups or curb gun violence. While he has asked Congress to establish new background checks for gun buyers and a ban on military-style weapons, as well as high-capacity magazines, Democrats have lacked the votes to pass any such legislation.

An FBI official told Congress in November that the bureau was conducting about 2,700 investigations related to domestic violent extremism, and the Department of Justice said in January it was creating a new unit to counter domestic terrorism.

Police on Sunday confirmed they were investigating Mr Gendron's online postings, which included a 180-page racist diatribe that frequently cited the "great replacement", a conspiracy theory which falsely asserts that white people are being "replaced" by non-white populations.

The "great replacement" has shifted from fringe views into mainstream right-wing politics in the years since the Charlottesville rally.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has accused Democrats of using immigration as a means to secure voting power. The network defended Mr Carlson, highlighting statements he has made denouncing political violence.

Facebook adverts posted last year by the campaign committee of Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of New York said Democrats want a “permanent election insurrection” by granting amnesty to illegal immigrants.

A senior adviser to Ms Stefanik's campaign said she "has never advocated any racist position or made a racist statement" and criticised the "sickening and false reporting" of her advertisements.

Liz Cheney, who was replaced as the third-ranking member of the Republican caucus by Ms Stefanik, condemned the Republican leadership's handling of white nationalism.

“The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy and anti-Semitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse,” she said on Twitter.

