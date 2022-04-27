Amal Clooney: Ukraine a 'slaughterhouse right in the heart of Europe'

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's "aggressive" war in Ukraine, saying the battered nation has become a "slaughterhouse".

Ms Clooney's remarks on Wednesday were part of an informal meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss accountability for the atrocities in the Eastern European nation.

"Ukraine is today, a slaughterhouse, right in the heart of Europe," Ms Clooney said in remarks during the gathering.

British-Lebanese barrister and activist Amal Clooney addresses the Ukrainian war at an informal UN Security Council session. AFP

Ms Clooney said that Ukrainians had struggled to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "outrageous" war was going to happen, despite repeated warnings from the US and previous Russian aggression.

During her remarks from the council chamber, Ms Clooney said there is mounting evidence of genocide in Ukraine.

"Could it be that thousands of children are being forcibly deported to Russia? Could it be that teenage girls are being raped in the street in front of their family and their neighbours," she said.

"Was a building that had the word 'children' on it, really bombed, and are civilians today in Mariupol systematically being tortured and starved to death? Unfortunately, the answer is yes."

Moscow has repeatedly denied such allegations and says it is conducting a "special military operation" to "denazify" Ukraine.

Ms Clooney said justice has been ignored for too long and the perpetrators will not be held in accountable, as with Darfur, Yemen and Syria, according to US media outlets.

The West has roundly condemned Russian atrocities in Ukraine, and UN humans rights chief Michelle Bachelet accused Moscow of indiscriminate shelling of civilians, claims Russia denies.

Ms Bachelet, who attended Wednesday's informal meeting, has previously cited the strikes on schools, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure as evidence of war crimes.

The meeting comes as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visits Ukraine to hold discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Mr Guterres announced on Wednesday that he had arrived in the country.

The UN chief's visit to Ukraine came a day after holding talks on Tuesday with Mr Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.