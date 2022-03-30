New US sanctions target Iran’s ballistic missile programme and IRGC

The Joe Biden Administration imposed new sanctions on Iran on Wednesday targeting its ballistic missile programme and Iran Revolutionary Guard unit tied to those activities.

The US Treasury Department said the sanctions are in response to series of attacks this month by Iran and its proxies, mainly the missile attack on Erbil, Iraq and the Houthi missile attack against a Saudi Aramco facility last week as well as other missile attacks by Iranian proxies against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The sanctions target Iran-based procurement agent Mohmmad Ali Hosseini and his network of companies “that procured ballistic missile propellant-related materials for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Research and Self Sufficiency Jihad Organization (IRGC RSSJO), the IRGC unit responsible for the research and development of ballistic missiles, as well as Iran’s Parchin Chemical Industries (PCI), an element of Iran’s Defense Industries Organization (DIO)".

Brian Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said Washington is committed to prevent the Iran’s development and use of advanced ballistic missiles even as it seeks to return to the nuclear deal.

“While the United States continues to seek Iran’s return to full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, we will not hesitate to target those who support Iran’s ballistic missile program. We will also work with other partners in the region to hold Iran accountable for its actions, including gross violations of the sovereignty of its neighbors,” Mr Nelson said.

Iran has requested as part of its conditions to return to the nuclear deal signed in 2015, the removal of the IRGC from the list of Foreign Terrorist Organisations (FTO). The US designated the force as a terrorist organisation in 2019.

Asked about the delisting on Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not give a clear answer. The IRGC, he said, “is probably the most designated organization in one way or another in the world among organizations that we designate, including the foreign terrorist organisation designation".

Following the attack on Saudi Arabia last week, Mr Blinken called his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan and “reiterated the US commitment to bolstering Saudi Arabia’s defences against threats in the region and emphasized the importance of protecting civilians in Yemen.”