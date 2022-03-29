Leading US commander says Russia ‘repeatedly fired’ hypersonic missiles at Ukraine

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Russia has repeatedly fired hypersonic missiles at Ukrainian targets, US Air Force Gen Tod Wolters said on Tuesday.

Gen Wolters, US European Command and Nato's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, said firing such missiles is designed to “put fear into the hearts of Ukrainians".

“Most of those strikes have been designated at specific military targets,” he told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Moscow revealed on March 19 that it had used hypersonic Kinzhal missiles to destroy a large weapons depot in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk region, among other targets.

This makes Russia the first country to test such missiles in combat.

The general restated the Pentagon’s claim that 70 to 75 per cent of Russia’s combat forces have been “devoted” to the Ukrainian invasion but that the force has been repeatedly “challenged” by the Ukrainian resistance.

He also confirmed recent reports on Russian claims of a withdrawal from near Kyiv.

But the top US commander in Europe pointed to a possible intelligence failure by Washington in overestimating Russia’s military capability in Ukraine.

Gen Wolters said it was possible that there was an intelligence gap that had caused the US to overestimate Russia early on and expect the imminent fall of Kyiv.

“As we’ve always done in the past, when this crisis is over with, we will accomplish a comprehensive after-action review in all domains and in all departments and find out where our weak areas were and make sure we can find ways to improve, and this could be one of those areas,” he said.

He also denied reports that the US is training Ukrainian forces in Poland.

“There are liaisons that are there and they're being given advice — that’s different than I think you're referring to with respect to training,” he said.

However Gen Wolters predicted a continuation of US materials and intelligence support to Ukraine.

“We have made dramatic improvements in our information and sharing and intelligence sharing and as they continue to prosecute their campaign, our advice and our assistance with respect to material will be very important,” he said.