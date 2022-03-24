Legal experts to weigh in on Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing in its last day

Legal experts and interest groups will weigh in on Ketanji Brown Jackson as the Senate Judiciary Committee wraps up four days of hearings on her historic nomination to become the first black woman on the US Supreme Court.

The American Bar Association, among other interest groups, on Thursday will speak on Ms Jackson's suitability for the job. Witnesses chosen by Republicans will also speak.

Ms Jackson forcefully defended herself against Republican accusations over two days of questioning, facing myriad questions and accusations on her sentencing record, particularly of those accused of child pornography charges.

The Supreme Court nominee on Wednesday also fended off Republican accusations that she was soft on crime, a theme the party will likely pursue during the midterm elections later this year.

Republicans also pressed Ms Jackson on her legal advocacy defending terror suspects detained at Guantanamo Bay, her thoughts on critical race theory and her religious views.

Democrat Dick Durbin, chairman of the committee, at one point slammed down his gavel when Republican Ted Cruz refused to yield after his time to question Ms Jackson expired.

“You can bang it as long as you want,” Mr Cruz snapped, shouting that he only wanted Ms Jackson to answer his question.

“At some point, you have to follow the rules,” Mr Durbin shot back.

But not all Republicans indulged in the party's line of attacks.

Ben Sasse, in an apparent shot at Mr Cruz and Lindsey Graham, who repeatedly interrupted Ms Jackson, said “cameras change human behaviour".

“I think we should recognise that the [expletive] we often see around here is partly because of people mugging for short-term camera opportunities,” he said.

Mitt Romney, who is not on the committee, told The Washington Post that Republicans' attacks on her were “off course".

Democrat Cory Booker used his time to assure Ms Jackson that she was suitable for the job.

“I know what it’s taken for you to sit here in this seat,” he said. “You have earned this spot.”

With Democrats holding a narrow majority in the Senate, Ms Jackson's confirmation seems all but certain. If confirmed, she would serve as the 116th justice on the Supreme Court.

