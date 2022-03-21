Klitschko brothers take defiant stand as Russia assaults Kyiv

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and his younger brother, Wladimir — both former heavyweight boxing world champions — have taken a defiant stand during the Russian attack on their homeland.

The Ukrainian brothers have the means and the ability to escape, but have remained in their hometown as Russian forces continue to advance towards the capital.

For the siblings who spent much of their lives in a boxing ring squaring off against some of the toughest men on the planet, leaving was never an option.