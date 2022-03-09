Blinken: Russia will suffer ‘long, bloody, drawn-out mess’ in Ukraine

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken predicted on Wednesday that Russia will suffer a “long, bloody, drawn-out mess” as it proceeds with its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Blinken added that the war would become a strategic failure for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“If his goal is to impose some kind of puppet regime by displacing the existing government and putting in place one to his liking, I think it’s pretty evident by the response of the Ukrainian people that they will never accept that if he tries to enforce such a puppet regime by keeping Russian forces in Ukraine,” Mr Blinken said at a press conference in Washington alongside UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

“It will be a long, bloody, drawn-out mess through which Russia will continue to suffer grievously.”

He added that the US and its Nato allies would continue to support the Ukrainian military while exerting economic pressure on Russia to persuade Mr Putin to “change course”.

“The measures that we’ve taken have erased 30 years of progress integrating Russia into the world,” said Mr Blinken.

“This dramatic exodus of virtually every international company from Russia as we speak is having a profound impact — not just today — but over the long term.”