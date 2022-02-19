Elon Musk donates satellite gear to wireless Tonga

Tonga says space entrepreneur and Tesla founder Elon Musk has donated 50 satellite terminals to help the volcano-damaged Pacific island reconnect with the world.

Tonga's telecoms system has been severely restricted since January 15 when a violent volcanic eruption and tsunami severed its underwater fibre-optic cable.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 A handout satellite image made available by the Tonga Meteorological Services, Government of Tonga shows an explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, in the South Pacific kingdom of Tonga. The undersea volcano erupted on January 13 and again two days later. EPA

Mr Musk's SpaceX corporation is providing 50 very-small-aperture terminals (VSAT) “and we are looking at how we can best utilise it”, Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said on Friday.

The tiny South Pacific nation was also considering offers to increase Tonga's internet capacity, which has been operating on a very small bandwidth since the cable was broken.

“It's something we are testing right now,” he said.

Technical staff from SpaceX and the Tongan government were working on installing the equipment to have it operational from next week.

The volcanic eruption, so powerful it was heard as far away as Alaska and which triggered a tsunami that flooded coastlines around the Pacific, shredded an 80-kilometre stretch of Tonga's undersea telecoms cable.

Mr Sovaleni said he expected temporary repairs to be completed early next week.