Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Team USA walks in style during Opening Ceremony

More than 200 athletes representing Team USA fulfilled the dream of a lifetime early Friday morning when they marched inside the Beijing National Stadium for the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Outfitted in Ralph Lauren, US athletes could be seen taking photos and videos on their mobile phones while marching during the traditional Parade of Nations.

Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster led their compatriots into the stadium. Bowe, a speed skater, previously competed in the 2014 Games held in Sochi, Russia. Shuster, a curler, was captain of the men's curling team that won the US's first-ever gold medal in the sport.

An honor to represent the Red, White and Blue! #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/Dvf3csYMt8 — Kendall Coyne Schofield (@KendallCoyne) February 4, 2022

Women's ice hockey player and Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield soaked up the atmosphere in China, recording a video of her Team USA companions making the ceremonial march. The US are again heavy favourites to win gold after vanquishing rivals Canada in 2018.

The US will also be putting its gold-medal aspirations on Chloe Kim, who became a sensation in 2018 when she became the youngest person ever to win a snowboarding gold medal at age 17. Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin and figure skater Nathan Chen are all set to draw plenty of eyes as well.

Chen began his 2022 Olympics in style on Thursday, finishing first in the men's short programme of the team event with a score of 111.71. The near-perfect routine was his highest-scoring performance of the season.

Snowboarder Shaun White said this will be his final Olympics. Speaking to NBC's TODAY, the three-time half pipe gold medalist said he's "ready to pass the torch on to the next generation".

The Winter Olympics run through February 20. The Winter Paralympic are set to take place from March 4 to 13.