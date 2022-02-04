US reports unexpected job growth in January

US employers added more jobs than forecast last month, despite a surge in Covid-19 infections and related business closures.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 467,000 in January after an upwardly revised 510,000 gain in December, a Labour Department report showed on Friday. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4 per cent, and average hourly earnings jumped.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 125,000 advance in payrolls, though forecasts ranged widely. A variety of factors including Omicron and the way workers who are home ill are factored in make interpreting the January data challenging.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on the January Jobs report later on Thursday morning.

The White House was expected to see its first net loss of jobs in over a year, US media outlets reported. The surge of Omicron cases, which likely would have caused Americans to stay home sick or quarantine, was expected to contribute to a “hot mess” for last month's job figures, Axios reported.

In a surprise display of strength, the labour market continued to improve last month, weathering record levels of coronavirus infections and the resulting absenteeism from work. The data further reinforce Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s description last week of the labour market as “strong” and validate the central bank’s intention to raise interest rates in March to combat the highest inflation in nearly 40 years.

The potential for a weak — or even negative — payrolls print, largely because of virus-related disruptions, was well telegraphed in the days before the report, including by White House and Federal Reserve officials.

Meanwhile, the Labour Department’s report showed average hourly earnings rose 0.7 per cent in January and 5.7 per cent from a year ago, further fanning concerns about the persistence of inflation. The average workweek dropped.

The faster-than-expected advance in pay could fuel market concerns about the Fed taking an even more aggressive stance on inflation this year.

Even still, the unexpected growth in US jobs coincides with the highest inflation rate in four decades, and Mr Powell said last month that inflation poses the greater threat to the US jobs market.

The US Commerce Department reported last week that the country's economy grew by 5.7 per cent last year. Economists are forecasting that the US economy will slow for the January-March quarter due to inflation and the continuing pandemic.

Bloomberg contributed to this report