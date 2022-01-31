H.E.R, JLo and Becky G join Michelle Obama’s voter campaign

Other A-list stars helping to get out the vote are Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson

Jan 31, 2022

NBA player Steph Curry and musical artists H.E.R. and Jennifer Lopez are among celebrities who have joined a non-partisan voting initiative launched by former US first lady Michelle Obama, as the effort gears up for the November congressional elections.

“Are you ready for the midterm elections?” Ms Obama asks in a video announcement released on Monday.

H.E.R., Curry, Lopez, Becky G and Bretman Rock are the newest co-chairs of Obama’s When we all Vote initiative.

They join Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, Liza Koshy, Janelle Monae, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Paul, Megan Rapino, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington and Rita Wilson.

The volunteer co-chairs use their platforms to help boost voter registration and education to increase turnout for congressional and state elections in November.

Democrats have slim majorities in the House and the Senate.

“The right to vote is so important and I hope to inspire many in my generation to exercise that right often and purposefully,” H.E.R said.

“That’s the only way that we can hope to make change in policies that affect us all now and for many years to come.”

Ms Obama launched the voter education and registration initiative for the 2018 midterm elections.

