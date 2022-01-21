Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA outfits for 2022 Beijing Olympics

Team USA’s opening ceremony uniforms for the 2022 Beijing Olympics include some sneaky new warming technology, along with a handy front pouch and a cinch waist on anoraks in navy and white.

The jackets unveiled by official outfitter Ralph Lauren include a smart, honeycomb-like fabric layer that expands or contracts in response to temperature changes — all without the use of a battery or wired technology.

The USA Winter Olympic Ralph Lauren Polo attire items are on display at the flagship store in New York. Reuters

The outfits' technology, from a company called Skyscrape, follows battery-powered cooling and heating features the company used for some previous looks for the Tokyo Summer Olympics and the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Bobsledder Aja Evans, a bronze medallist at Sochi and an alternate this time around, was pleased with the new gear that she modelled for media at the Polo Ralph Lauren store in New York City.

“This is my favourite look,” said the three-time Olympian, who didn’t medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

“It feels good and can go from indoor to outdoor.”

Women athletes will parade on February 4 at the start of the games in China wearing red boots and red fleece trousers with predominantly navy jackets. The men’s looks are mostly white. Both will be wearing navy knit beanies and both have the large bonus pouch on the front of their jackets to go with roomy side pockets and graphic touches on sleeves.

Ralph Lauren went with navy for the gloves and all athletes will be provided with masks to help guard against Covid-19. Team USA’s paralympians will receive the same gear.

The uniforms were made in the US.

The team’s closing ceremony looks in a buffalo plaid design were unveiled in October.

Kim Kardashian's shapewear company Skims is also partnering with Team USA for the coming Olympics.

Each woman athlete representing Team USA will receive the limited-edition loungewear, underwear and sleepwear collection.

The collection “was designed with these inspiring women in mind”, Kardashian said in a press release.

It will be the second time the reality star will outfit athletes after collaborating with Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report