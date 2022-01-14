Russia preparing pretext for Ukraine invasion, US official says

US President Joe Biden's administration has determined a Russian effort is underway to create a pretext for its troops to potentially invade Ukraine, with Moscow pre-positioning operatives to conduct “a false-flag operation” in the eastern part of the country, a US official said on Friday.

The administration said Russia is also laying the groundwork through a social media disinformation campaign by framing Ukraine as an aggressor that has been preparing an imminent attack against Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

US intelligence officials have determined that Russia has already sent operatives trained in urban warfare to potentially use explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy forces — with the attacks blamed on Ukraine — if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides he wants to move forward with an invasion, the official added.

The official did not provide details about how the intelligence community came to its determination or how much confidence they have in the assessment.

Ukraine is also monitoring the reported use of disinformation by Russia.

Separately, Ukrainian media on Friday reported that authorities believed Russian special services were planning a possible false flag incident that could be seen as provoking additional conflict.

The new US intelligence was unveiled after a series of talks aimed at heading off the escalating crisis made little progress.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday said that the US intelligence community has not made an assessment that the Russians, who have massed some 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, have definitively decided to take a military course of action in Ukraine.

But Mr Sullivan said Russia is laying the groundwork to invade under false pretences should Mr Putin decide to go that route.

He said the Russians have been planning “sabotage activities and information operations” that accuse Ukraine of preparing for its own imminent attack against Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, and added that the move is similar to what the Kremlin did in the lead-up to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that had been under Ukraine’s jurisdiction since 1954.

Russia has long been accused of using disinformation as a tactic against adversaries in conjunction with military operations and cyber attacks.

In 2014, Russian state media tried to discredit pro-western protests in Kiev as “fomented by the US in co-operation with fascist Ukrainian nationalists” and promoted narratives about Crimea’s historical ties to Moscow, a report by Stanford University’s Internet Observatory showed.

Efforts to directly influence Ukrainians appear to have continued during the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, in which at least 14,000 people have died.

The Associated Press reported in 2017 that Ukrainian forces in the east were constantly receiving text messages warning that they would be killed and their children would be made orphans.

The US intelligence community has taken note of a campaign on social media by Russian influencers justifying intervention by emphasising deteriorating human rights in Ukraine, suggesting an increased militancy of Ukrainian leaders and blaming the West for escalating tension.

“We saw this playbook in 2014,” Mr Sullivan told reporters on Thursday.

“They are preparing this playbook again.”

Russia, while maintaining it does not plan to invade Ukraine, is demanding that the US and Nato provide written guarantees that the alliance will not expand eastward.

The US has called such demands non-starters but said that it is willing to negotiate with Moscow about possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on US and Nato military exercises in Eastern Europe.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow would not wait indefinitely for the West's response, saying he expects the US and Nato to provide a written answer next week.