US addresses January 6 security issues but divisions continue on anniversary

The US Capitol Police chief and the attorney general have tried to reassure Americans that they have addressed the security issues behind the January 6 attack on Congress — even if the anger and conspiracy theories fuelling the insurrection are stronger than ever.

On the eve of the anniversary of the riot, the man in charge of security at the Capitol, Thomas Manger, said his forces would not be caught unprepared again, following an attack by thousands of former president Donald Trump's supporters trying to stop the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.

The police force that guards the US Capitol was so woefully unprepared for what happened that they could not even access vital riot gear because someone had left it locked on a bus.

“No more locked buses where they can’t access it,” Amy Kobluchar, a senator, told Chief Manger at a hearing. “That was an unbelievable story, just horrific. They're looking at the equipment and they can't get it.”

The chief responded that would “not happen again".

He went on to say he was confident the Capitol police are now a “stronger, better-prepared” force.

Chief Manger outlined a number of reforms his department has taken following the attack, including improving intelligence-gathering capabilities.

The force has hired a former Secret Service officer to lead training and planning around major events, he said.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger speaks before a Senate Rules and Administration Committee on Wednesday. Reuters

It has also created a critical-incident response plan to allow for better inter-agency communication and to prevent delays in receiving help from other forces — a problem that became glaringly obvious on January 6, when it took several hours for the National Guard to provide backup.

Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out the Justice Department's efforts to hold those responsible for the Capitol riot accountable and underlined law enforcement's commitment to defending the country and democracy.

More than 140 prosecutors from the District of Columbia and other offices across the country are taking part in what has become the largest criminal investigation in US history.

Investigators have poured through more than 20,000 hours of video footage and issued more than 5,000 subpoenas.

Mr Garland commended the public for providing more than 300,000 tips to help officials track down those responsible.

At least 725 people have been detained for their involvement in the attack and Mr Garland hinted that as charges and sentences continue to be handed down, they will likely increase in severity.

"The actions we have taken thus far will not be our last," said Mr Garland during the hearing. "The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6 perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law."

He went on to say the department would "follow the facts, wherever they lead".

However, despite hundreds of criminal probes into the unrest and the reform of the Capitol Police, President Joe Biden will speak on the anniversary knowing that much of the country still celebrates the insurrection.

Underlining the political divisions, senior Republicans appear set to skip commemorations organised by the Democratic-led Congress on Thursday, including Mr Biden's speech inside Statuary Hall.

Mr Trump himself continues to push the claim that the 2020 election was stolen by Mr Biden — a conspiracy theory debunked through multiple court findings and vote recounts.

He had been planning to hold a press conference in Florida on Thursday, but abruptly abandoned the plan in a statement Tuesday that reiterated claims that the 2020 election was a “crime.”

Donald Trump, the president at the time, speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as president in Washington on January 6, 2021. AP

“[Mr Biden will] speak to the historical significance of January 6, what it means for the country one year later,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

In his remarks to the Senate committee, Chief Manger spoke of his badly prepared officers who had to face down angry Trump supporters pouring over police barricades, smashing windows and vandalising property.

But one year on, the Capitol Police force is still reeling, with Chief Manger saying the department is significantly understaffed.

In a force of about 1,700, Chief Manger said on any given day, he is short about 175 officers.

He hopes to hire 280 officers this year and every year for the next three years to meet staffing needs, but it takes a year to adequately train officers for duty.

“It will be a challenge, there's no question to me, hiring that many officers,” said Chief Manger. “The real challenge is to make sure that you hire the right officers, that we're hiring good quality candidates.”

