Biden and Putin hold talks as Ukraine tension simmers

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for the second time this month on Thursday, with rising tension over Ukraine topping the agenda.

The call, requested by Russia, lasted 50 minutes from 3:35 pm to 4:25 pm Washington time, according to the White House. This is the fourth call this year between the two leaders and the second around Ukraine tensions.

The White House was set to brief reporters about the call later on in the evening.

Moscow has alarmed the west by massing tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine over the past two months, following its seizure of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014 and its backing of separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Russia denies planning to attack Ukraine and says it has the right to move its troops on its own soil as it likes.

Officials said the leaders would discuss a range of topics, including coming security talks, the tense situation in Europe and continuing negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme.

On Wednesday, a senior US official said Mr Biden will “make clear when he speaks with President Putin that we are prepared for diplomacy … but we are also prepared to respond if Russia advances with a further invasion of Ukraine”.

The official added that Washington is seeking a reduction in Russian troops on the border.

“We would like to see obviously, a reduction in that build-up and the return of forces to their regular training areas or their long-term deployment areas,” the official said.

According to CNN, the US Air Force flew another spy plane over eastern Ukraine on Thursday to gather intelligence about the Russian military situation on the ground. This was the second such flight carried by the Pentagon this week.

Moscow, worried by what it says is the West's rearming of Ukraine, has said it wants legally binding guarantees Nato will not expand further eastward and that certain offensive weapons will not be deployed to Ukraine or other neighbouring countries.

Talks between Mr Biden and Mr Putin come before a January 10 US-Russia security meeting, followed by a Russia-Nato session on January 12, and a broader conference including Moscow, Washington and other European countries scheduled for the following day.

US concerns have not ebbed in recent weeks, a senior Biden administration official said.

Other US officials said that despite a report at the weekend that Russia would be pulling back about 10,000 troops from its border with Ukraine, they had seen little evidence to support that so far.

“We are at a moment of crisis and have been for some weeks now given the Russian build-up, and it will take a high level of engagement to address this and to find a path of de-escalation,” said one of the US officials, who declined to be named.

US authorities have told Moscow they will take swift economic action against Russia and reinforce Nato in case of an invasion. But Mr Biden has been pushing direct diplomacy as an alternative.

Mr Putin has compared the current tension to the Cold War-era Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. Washington regards some of his demands, including restrictions on Nato expansion, as non-starters.