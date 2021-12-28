Time capsule from 1887 found at site of former Robert E Lee statue

Workers dismantling a pedestal of the former Confederate General Robert E Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia, have unearthed what they believe is a time capsule from 1887, the second to have been discovered at the site.

"They found it! This is likely the time capsule everyone was looking for," Virginia Governor Ralph Northam tweeted on Monday.

The copper box will be opened on Tuesday afternoon local time.

Workers recover a box believed to be the 1887 time capsule that was put under Confederate General Robert E. Lee's statue pedestal in Richmond. AP

"Experts believe there may be coins, books, buttons, and even ammunition from the Civil War," Mr Northam tweeted.

The square box weighs 16 kilograms and measures about 34x34 centimetres, with a depth of about 20cm, CNN reported.

Historians believe the box was placed on 27 October 1887, according to a news release. Records suggest that Richmond residents, organisations and businesses contributed roughly 60 items to the capsule, and many are believed to be related to the US Confederacy.

Another time capsule was discovered on December 17 which experts first thought to be the one placed in 1887. But the box didn't contain the Confederacy objects conservators expected to find. Instead, the box contained a few waterlogged books, a silver coin and an envelope with some papers.

Devon Henry, the contractor whose company was overseeing the removal, said the box was found inside a granite enclosure basically at ground level, surrounded by fill and other construction material. Workers pulled off the top of the granite enclosure to find the box, which appeared to be made of copper, sitting in water, Henry said.

The statue of Robert E Lee, which depicted the Confederate general atop a horse, was erected on the pedestal in 1890. The statue was removed in September, a year after Mr Northam ordered it to be taken down in the wake of the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

