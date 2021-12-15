Biden to tour tornado-hit Kentucky

Wes Mills did not vote for President Joe Biden. Not many people did in Mayfield, Kentucky.

The city sits in a deeply conservative county that voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

But Mayfield's city centre was levelled by last week's tornado, and crises have a way of breaking through party lines.

“This is not Biden country, by far, no,” Mr Wells said. “But it doesn't matter today.”

Mr Biden is set to tour the state by helicopter on Wednesday for an aerial view of the devastation and will then meet local leaders and visit an affected neighbourhood.

There are many to choose from.

Mr Wells, who runs a dentistry practice that was destroyed in the twister, said Mr Biden now has a chance to show what he can do.

“He wants his polls up, now is his chance to come in here and show America what he can do for us,” he said.

The president has already declared a “major disaster” in Kentucky, clearing the way for federal funding to flow to affected communities.

Mr Biden’s tour here has been met with a mix of apathy, frustration and hope.

“He should have been here four days ago,” said Cheryl Beverly, who drove in from Ohio to offer a helping hand.

The president has experienced a large share of personal tragedy: in 1972, Mr Biden’s first wife and their one-year-old daughter died in a car crash. In 2015, his son Beau died from an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Ms Beverly said now is the time for Mr Biden to show Kentuckians how much he cares.

“He needs to hug those parents who have lost their child.”

Mr Wells hopes his community shows the president respect and ignores politics for the day.

“I just hope we don't do anything stupid and shout: ‘Let's go, Brandon’, for crying out loud,” Mr Wells said, referring to a cryptic conservative slogan used to insult Mr Biden.

“Because this is not political.”