OJ Simpson a 'completely free man' as parole ends in Nevada

OJ Simpson, the 74-year-old former American football player and actor who was acquitted of murder in California and convicted in Las Vegas armed robbery, was granted good behaviour credits and discharged from parole effective December 1.

His release was announced a day after a hearing before the Nevada Board of Parole, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said on Tuesday.

“Mr Simpson is a completely free man now,” said Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s lawyer in Las Vegas.

Simpson declined an immediate interview and Mr LaVergne would not talk about Simpson’s future plans, including whether he intends to remain in Nevada.

He told parole officials before his release from prison on October 1, 2017, that he planned to move to Florida.

He instead moved to a gated community in Las Vegas where he plays golf and frequently takes to Twitter to offer opinions about college and pro sports, especially American football.

“Life is fine,” he told The Associated Press during a June 2019 interview.

Simpson was convicted by a jury in Las Vegas in October 2008 and served nine years in prison for leading five men, including two with guns, in a September 2007 confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers at a Las Vegas casino hotel.

The former football star insisted he only wanted to retrieve personal mementoes and items stolen from him following his acquittal in Los Angeles in the 1994 slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

He had been scheduled for discharge from parole on February 9, but the parole board granted him about three months of good time credits.