Biden warns Putin against Ukraine invasion in virtual summit

US President Joe Biden told Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the west is concerned Russia will invade Ukraine and warned of "strong economic and other measures" as punishment should Moscow start a military conflict, the White House said.

The men spoke in a a two-hour video call, marking their fourth direct conversation this year, following two calls and one summit in Geneva that was itself prompted by a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine.

The White House said Mr Biden warned his Russian counterpart of punitive measures if he invades Ukraine.

"President Biden voiced the deep concerns of the United States and our European allies about Russia’s escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine and made clear that the US and our allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation," the White House statement said.

The US president reiterated his administration's support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for de-escalation.

The Kremlin has denied harbouring any intention to attack Ukraine and has said its troop posture is defensive.

But US officials say their intelligence suggests Russia has drafted a plan for a military offensive against Ukraine as soon as early 2022 involving as many as 175,000 personnel along with armour, artillery and other equipment.

US intelligence has also detected an uptick in Russian propaganda targeting Ukraine, fuelling speculation the Kremlin is readying an attack, according to a Biden administration official who requested anonymity to detail the intelligence assessments.

The White House said there would be follow-up meetings for Russian and American staffers on Ukraine, and that Mr Biden would speak to the leaders of France, Britain, Germany, Italy after the call ended.

The allies had also spoken on Monday and "agreed to stay in close touch on a co-ordinated and comprehensive approach in response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders," the White House said.

On Monday, US spy chief Bill Burns warned that Russia has amassed sufficient forces to “act in a very sweeping way” and to cross into Ukraine.

“I would never underestimate President Putin’s risk appetite on Ukraine,” Mr Burns, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency, said at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit.

But he and other US officials stressed it is unclear if Mr Putin has made a decision to invade yet.

The Biden administration does not want to be caught off guard and see a repeat of 2014, when Moscow invaded and annexed Crimea.

Senior US officials said Washington is preparing harsh economic sanctions and military deployments if such an invasion were to happen, and is closely coordinating with its European allies.

Mr Biden was thought to have warned Mr Putin that an offensive against Ukraine would carry significant costs, including severe harm to Russia’s economy.

That includes pushing Germany to agree to stop the contested Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, according to documents seen by Bloomberg and people familiar with the plans.

A November file photo shows a Ukrainian soldier at a training ground near the border with Russian-annexed Crimea. via Reuters

The Kremlin says it doesn’t intend to invade, and accuses the US and its allies of expanding their military infrastructure into Ukraine in a way that Russia sees as threatening.

Before the talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the reports of planned sanctions, saying the “emotional statements” of recent days wouldn’t affect the talks.

“It’s obvious that if the presidents are having this conversation, they intend to discuss the issues and not drive things into a dead end,” Mr Peskov said on a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, while warning against expecting breakthroughs.

Before the call, the Kremlin said Mr Putin would push his proposal for legally binding security guarantees that Nato wouldn’t expand further eastward and wouldn’t deploy offensive weapons in the region. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said that Mr Putin has no say in Nato's membership.

Mr Biden was expected to tell Mr Putin that there would be benefits for his country if he decides against military action and instead pursues diplomacy, according to a senior US official.

The White House said the two leaders also discussed the US-Russia dialogue on strategic stability, cybersecurity, as well as joint work on regional issues such as Iran.

Agencies contributed to this report