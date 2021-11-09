Duck takes a 'quack' at the New York City Marathon

This year, the world-famous New York City Marathon welcomed tens of thousands of runners from across the globe — as well as one very special duck.

Wrinkle the Travelling Duck, as she is known on TikTok, waddled her way into the hearts of millions when she participated in a stretch of the marathon, which took place on Sunday.

In a video that has received more than 3.4 million views, the intrepid waterfowl can be seen racing alongside other competitive runners as her owners and others cheer her on.

The duck's unique fashion sense is also on display in the video, as she sports a pair of custom-made trainers.

With almost 600,000 followers, many gained over the past few days, Wrinkle's TikTok page is full of videos showing her taking baths, jumping in fallen leaves, stealing shoes and, of course, preparing for the marathon by running through the house.

As she had not officially entered the race nor paid the entry fee, it can be assumed that Wrinkle did not complete the entire course or have her time recorded — to the great relief of the top finishers.

The New York Marathon was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this year, runners and their supporters flocked to the course for the event's 50th anniversary.