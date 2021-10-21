Banned on Twitter and Facebook, Trump announces new platform called Truth Social

Former US president Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is launching a new social platform called "Truth Social" under the Trump Media and Technology Group.

The moves in forming the group and launching the network are the most concrete in Mr Trump's goals to return to the social internet after being permanently banned from his most-frequented Twitter account.

He is also permanently banned on Snapchat, and is indefinitely not allowed to access his accounts or form new ones on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch. He isn't allowed on Facebook platforms until 2023.

The bans and suspensions were put in place after he incited violence in public appearances and social media posts about the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol by pro-Trump supporters.

“I created Truth Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech," Mr Trump said in a press release.

"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable."

TMTG is already publicly listed on the Nasdaq with the merger of the Digital Acquisition Corporation.

The Truth Social app is listed on the Apple Store for orders and invited guests will be allowed to join as early as November, the press release said. A national rollout will take place in 2022.

TMTG says it will also have a "subscription video on demand service" called TMTG+ with "'non-woke' entertainment programming, news, podcasts and more".

The app launch does not come as a surprise as Mr Trump has long been looking for ways to return to the internet, including suing the major platforms.

His frequent and incendiary social posts often caught the attention of many news outlets.

In May, he launched a blog called "From the Desk of Donald J Trump," which was touted as a a major new outlet, but he cancelled the blog just a month later.

Former Trump aide Jason Miller launched a social network called Gettr this year, but the former president has not yet joined it.

Mr Trump has teased that he may run for US president again in 2024.

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report