US vaccination rates up because of mandates, officials say

US President Joe Biden is expected to provide an update on his administration's vaccination programme on Thursday after officials said inoculation rates against Covid-19 were up 20 per cent because of vaccine requirements.

White House Covid-19 response co-ordinator Jeff Zients on Wednesday said that 77 per cent of eligible Americans had received at least one shot of a vaccine. Meanwhile, case numbers and deaths from the virus are down.

Mr Biden last month announced policies requiring most healthcare workers and federal employees to get Covid-19 vaccinations and push large employers to have their workers inoculated or tested weekly, but the federal rules to put the mandate into effect are still being formalised.

Some states and large employers have mandated vaccines already.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said his company had vaccinated 99.7 per cent of the airline's 67,000 US employees.

Last week, Mr Biden called on more businesses to obligate their workers to get vaccinated. The White House increasingly has viewed such mandates as critical to ending the pandemic, but the efforts have faced resistance in some states.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott on Monday signed an executive order banning private employers and other entities from enforcing Covid-19 vaccination mandates. The mandates, Mr Abbott said, threaten an economic recovery by disrupting the workforce.

Mr Abbott's executive order will prove to be an early test for Mr Biden, whose plan last month requires roughly 100 million American workers to either get vaccinated or be subjected to weekly testing.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have both announced they will comply with the federal government mandate, defying Mr Abbott's order.

Mr Biden has also made the accessibility of booster shots a key focus in his plan to combat the virus, which was announced as the Delta variant raged throughout the US this summer.

The US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is expected to meet on Thursday and Friday to discuss the need for booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The panel on Friday will also discuss a study on mixing different vaccines, a practice that the US National Institutes of Health said is safe and effective.

Last month the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention approved the use of Pfizer's booster shot for some groups.

“We took a key step in protecting the vaccinated with booster shots, which our top government doctors believe provides the highest level of protection available to date,” Mr Biden said at the time.

To date, more than 700,000 in the US have died from the virus, data from Johns Hopkins University shows.