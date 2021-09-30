Olympic swimmer Klete Keller who stormed US Capitol pleads guilty to felony

Olympian admitted to throwing away US team jacket worn during riot and destroying phone containing pictures from Capitol

Associated Press
Sep 30, 2021

Five-time Olympic swimming medallist Klete Keller pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a felony charge for storming the US Capitol during the January 6 riot and faces a maximum of 27 months in prison.

Keller acknowledged in court records that he tried to obstruct Congress’s certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, brushed away officers who tried to remove him from the Capitol Rotunda and yelled profane comments about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as he stood near officers wearing riot gear.

He also acknowledged throwing away the distinctive US Olympic team jacket he wore during the riot and destroying his phone and memory card containing photos and videos he took inside the Capitol.

Keller, 39, who grew up in Arizona and now lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado, competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. He won two golds and a silver as a member of the 800-metre freestyle relay as well as a pair of individual bronzes in the 400 free.

He pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and agreed to co-operate with authorities as part of his plea deal.

September 30th 2021
