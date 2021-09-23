US CDC recommends Pfizer Covid booster for elderly and vulnerable people

Endorsement paves way for a quick booster rollout for those who are eligible

The US Centres for Disease Control voted to recommend Pfizer's Covid-19 booster shot for Americans over the age of 65. AFP

The National
Sep 23, 2021

The US Centres for Disease Control and Protection unanimously voted on Thursday to recommend the Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine booster shot for Americans over the age of 65, to be administered at least six months after initial vaccination.

The agency also voted to endorse giving the booster to Americans between the ages of 50 and 64 who have underlying medical conditions and for people with "individual benefit and risk" between 18 and 49 years old with underlying medical conditions.

The CDC voted not to recommend boosters for health-care workers.

Boosters may be given immediately once CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signs off on the recommendations. Only those who received the Pfizer vaccine as their primary series are eligible.

The widespread dispensing of the boosters would represent an important new phase in the US's vaccination drive. President Joe Biden last month announced his administration's plans to begin the booster rollout this week.

On Wednesday, the US Food and Drugs Administration issued emergency authorisation for a booster dose for people over the age of 65 and for people whose job puts them at risk of infection.

In comments delivered to the CDC's Advisory Committee ahead of Thursday's vote, some members expressed worry that the focus on boosters would distract from the larger problem: vaccinating the unvaccinated.

"We're fighting a pandemic and it's not because people got two doses of the vaccine. It's because people are unvaccinated," Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot, professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University, said.

Millions of Americans are still likely to be confused over the CDC's decision, as the US government has not considered boosters for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Advisory committee member Dr. Pablo Sanchez said he "doesn't think we can continue to ignore that population," in reference to Americans who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

Quote
We're fighting a pandemic and it's not because people got two doses of the vaccine. It's because people are unvaccinated
Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot

US-manufactured Covid-19 vaccines still offer strong protection against severe disease, hospitalisation and death, but immunity against milder symptoms appears to wane several months after a person's initial vaccination.

Last week the FDA advisers overwhelmingly rejected Pfizer's booster proposal for the general population, saying there was not enough evidence to support boosters for those aged 16 and older. The panel did vote to recommend boosters for Americans over the age of 65 and for those with severely compromised immune systems.

The US has already authorised third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for certain people with weakened immune systems.

Updated: September 23rd 2021, 9:35 PM
CovidCoronavirusPfizerUS
