Tropical Storm Nicholas drenches US Gulf Coast

Hurricane Nicholas battered Texas and Louisiana on Tuesday morning before weakening into a tropical storm, dumping 30.5 centimetres of rain and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power as the US Gulf Coast braces for potential “life-threatening” floods.

The National Hurricane Centre said Nicholas could weaken into a tropical depression by Wednesday, but warned it could still cause flash floods across the southern US.

It is the second major storm to threaten the region in recent weeks after Hurricane Ida killed more than two dozen people and left more than one million without power in Louisiana.

The storm could dump up to 51 centimetres of rain in parts of central and southern Louisiana, which may hinder restoration efforts.

About 95,000 buildings were still without power in Louisiana as of Tuesday morning, The Associated Press reported.

US President Joe Biden declared an emergency for Louisiana and ordered federal assistance for local responders due to the effects of Nicholas, the White House said.

Mr Biden has made the climate crisis one of his top priorities in recent weeks, having issued a “code red” on the recent extreme weather events across the US.

“Every part of the country, every part of the country is getting hit by extreme weather,” Mr Biden said last week at a briefing in New Jersey, which is reeling from the destruction caused by Ida.

Fire chief TJ Pellegrin checks if residents are safe after Hurricane Ida passed in Bourg, Louisiana. Ida struck the coast of Louisiana on Sunday as a powerful Category 4 storm, 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency on Sunday night before the storm made landfall, as the state is still recovering from Ida and last year's Hurricane Laura.

“The most severe threat to Louisiana is in the south-west portion of the state, where recovery from Hurricane Laura and the May flooding is ongoing,” Mr Edwards said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency in 17 cities and three counties, and said rescue teams have been sent to the Houston area and along the coast to confront any flash flooding.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said rainfall could overwhelm the city's streets and flood homes.

“This city is very resilient. We know what we need to do. We know about preparing,” Mr Turner said.

Houston suspended light rail and bus services on Monday, and hundreds of flights have been cancelled or delayed.

The city was devastated in 2017 when Harvey slammed into Texas as a Category 4 hurricane, unleashing up to 102 centimetres of rain and killing more than 100 people.

Though Nicholas is not expected to be anywhere near as destructive as Harvey, the National Weather Service forecasts rainfall of up to 41 centimetres in some parts of Texas.

Mr Turner urged Houston residents to stay off streets and highways. The National Weather Service called it a “life-threatening” situation.

Nicholas is the 14th named storm of the season, a number that typically is not reached until November.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

'Joker' Directed by: Todd Phillips Starring: Joaquin Phoenix Rating: Five out of five stars

The specs: 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Price, base / as tested Dh207,846 / Dh220,000 Engine 6.2L V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 420hp @ 5,600rpm Torque 624Nm @ 4,100rpm Fuel economy, combined 13.5L / 100km

You Were Never Really Here Director: Lynne Ramsay Starring: Joaquim Phoenix, Ekaterina Samsonov Four stars

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

