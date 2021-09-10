September 11 detainees question US military judge's impartiality in terror case

Camp Justice at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba, where pretrial hearings for the '9/11 Five' resumed this week. AP

The five men accused of helping hijackers plot and carry out the September 11, 2001 terror attacks were absent from their own pretrial hearing at a secure military court in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba on Friday.

The men, known as the “9/11 Five”, face a host of terror charges and, if convicted, could be given the death penalty.

Lawyers for Ammar Al Baluchi, accused of transferring money to the hijackers, said the 44-year-old Pakistani citizen was unable to attend court because he had spent the last two days helping Abdul Hadi Al Iraqi, an ageing detainee who had experienced a medical emergency.

“Ammar and several other of the detainees spent two days carrying him to the bathroom, lifting him up, you know, to help him move around, because he can't move himself around,” said Alka Pradhan, one of Mr Al Baluchi's defence lawyers.

Ms Pradhan said her client had not slept in two days and was not in a position to attend Friday’s hearing.

This week’s pretrial hearings were the first since February 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic halted proceedings.

The three days of open hearings were almost entirely devoted to questions surrounding the fitness of the judge, US Air Force Col Matthew McCall, to oversee the long-delayed trial.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 A passenger barge docked at US Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, on the south-east coast of Cuba. All photos: Willy Lowry / The National

Col McCall is the seventh judge to preside over the case, which has dragged on for more than a decade, making it the longest prosecution in US history.

He was first appointed in 2020 by then-chief trial judge Douglas Watkins, but shortly thereafter recused himself after the prosecution objected on the grounds that he had not been a judge for more than two years, the minimum requirement to preside over a military commission.

Once Col McCall had passed the two-year mark as a judge, he was reappointed and officially took on the case on August 20.

On Wednesday, both the prosecution and defence dug into Col McCall’s background, raising concerns over his lack of experience and knowledge of the case.

And on Friday, three of the five accused - including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the purported mastermind of the September 11 attacks - objected to Col McCall overseeing the case.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Smoke billows from the North Tower of the World Trade Centre in New York City after terrorists crashed a plane into the building on September 11, 2001. AP Photo

Gary Sowards, the lead lawyer for Mr Mohammed, objected on the grounds that Col McCall failed to meet the standard of impartiality. Mr Sowards said the way Col McCall had handled his earlier withdrawal from the case could hinder his ability to be impartial.

Cheryl Bormann, who represents Walid bin Attash, asked Col McCall to delay hearing motions until he had a better grasp of the case.

In one of many quirks of the military commission that was created to try those detained during America’s war on terror, it is up to Col McCall to make a ruling on his own ability to hear the case in light of these objections.

It has been more than 12 years since the accused were first arraigned.