Report: US air strikes killed at least 22,000 civilians since 9/11

Conflict monitor Airwars says civilian deaths in US 'war on terror' could be as high as 48,000

This handout photo courtesy of the US Air Force obtained on November 7, 2020 shows an MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV or drone) flying over the Nevada Test and Training Range on January 14, 2020. - The US State Department has reportedly notified Congress of its plans to sell 18 MQ-9B aerial drones to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (Photo by William ROSADO / US AIR FORCE / AFP) / XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /US AIR FORCE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone flies over a test and training range in Nevada. AFP

Joyce Karam
Sep 6, 2021

More than 22,000 civilians across the Middle East and Africa have been killed by US air strikes launched since the attacks of September 11, 2001, a UK watchdog estimated.

The London-based group Airwars released its report on Monday ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that triggered what became known as America’s “war on terror”. It said at least 22,679 civilians were killed In drone and air strikes carried out by the US since in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Libya and Yemen.

“The US has declared a minimum of 93,527 air strikes over the 20 years. The peak was with invasion of Iraq in 2003, when the US declared 18,695 strike sorties,” the report said.

The number of casualties could be much higher: “We found that US actions likely killed at least 22,679 civilians, with that number potentially as high as 48,308.”

Based on minimum estimates, the invasion of Iraq in 2003 was the deadliest year, with 5,529 civilians reported to have been killed by alleged US strikes. The next deadliest year was 2017, when at least 4,931 civilians were likely killed, the vast majority in alleged Coalition bombing of Iraq and Syria against ISIS. “If we include maximum estimates, 2017 is in fact the worst year for civilians, with up to 19,623 killed — almost all in the bombing campaign against ISIS,” Airwars said.

Joe Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal in defiant speech

The US occupations of Iraq and Afghanistan caused the most civilian harm, according to the group. “The vast majority of the minimum civilian harm (97 per cent) occurred in the two occupations (Iraq 2003-2009, Afghanistan 2001-2021) and the campaign against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (2014-2021),” the report said.

US President Joe Biden, the fourth to manage these wars, ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan last week, but US drone strikes are expected to continue in that country.

Image 1 of 9

Celebratory gunfire light up part of the night sky after the last US aircraft took off from the airport in Kabul early on August 31, 2021. AFP

“The threat from terrorism continues, but it’s changed. Our strategy needs to change too,” Mr Biden said. He vowed action against the ISIS-K, the ISIS branch in Afghanistan. “We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said after the group claimed the August 26 attack that killed 13 US service members and more than 160 Afghan civilians at Kabul airport.

Washington’s pivot will be to an “over-the-horizon” capability, by relying mostly on drone strikes in Afghanistan.

The US military does not provide full accounts of civilian deaths. Airwars cites its data from other sources such as the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, The Iraq Body Count NGO and The Nation.

A US defence representative was not immediately available for comment to The National.

Updated: September 6th 2021, 4:07 PM

