UAE’s Dr Anwar Gargash begins Washington visit

White House visit is the first for a senior UAE official since the Abraham Accords were signed in September

Dr Anwar Gargash at the World Economic Forum in 2018. World Economic Forum

The National
Jul 12, 2021

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa, on Monday began a week-long visit to Washington where he is meeting US officials and members of Congress.

Dr Gargash is the first senior Emirati official to conduct such a visit since Joe Biden assumed the presidency in January.

He stressed the continuity and strength of US-UAE relations.

”The US and UAE are close friends and important allies who share the same outlook for a more peaceful and prosperous Middle East," Dr Gargash said.

He reaffirmed the Emirates’ desire “to pursue diplomatic solutions to our shared challenges".

During the five-day-trip, Dr Gargash is expected to discuss deepening co-operation on pressing global challenges such as climate, the Covid-19 pandemic and nuclear proliferation.

He will also discuss increasing trade and investment between the US and the UAE.

Dr Gargash “will reinforce the UAE's firm commitment to de-escalation and diplomacy in a common quest for a more peaceful and prosperous region", the UAE embassy in Washington said.

UAE Minister of State and ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba, is accompanying Dr Gargash in his meetings.

Anwar Gargash: Biden administration is right in prioritising diplomacy with Iran
Anwar Gargash highlights the UAE's human rights vision

His visit is also the first for a senior UAE diplomat since the signing of the Abraham Accords last September.

The accords normalised UAE relations with Israel, and their signing was praised by the Biden administration and leaders of both political parties.

Updated: July 12th 2021, 10:57 PM
The 12

England

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur

Italy
AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus

Spain
Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies?

Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property.

They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them.

“It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says.

He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Brief scoreline:

Liverpool 5

Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83'

Huddersfield 0

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees

Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme

Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks

Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

