Russia pushes US to be ‘more active’ on Iran diplomacy

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to reporters at a news conference during the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday in New York. Image: AP

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on the US to play a “more active” role in resuming stalled talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

"It seems evident they should be more active" in "resolving all issues related" to the agreement, Mr Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Moscow's top diplomat said he hoped talks on the strained arms control agreement between Iran, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany would resume “as soon as possible”.

The negotiations, brokered by the Europeans, seek the return of the US to the 2015 agreement that was scrapped by former US president Donald Trump, as well as Iran’s return to full compliance to the deal.

Mr Trump pulled Washington out in 2018, reinstating sanctions on Iran that the US had lifted as part of the deal. Tehran has since then backed away from many of its own commitments.

US President Joe Biden has indicated he wants to return to the deal, but his administration has expressed impatience at the stalled talks, which slowed to a standstill after hardliner Ebrahim Raisi was elected Iranian president in June.

At the same press briefing, Mr Lavrov said the Taliban were still a long way from gaining international recognition following the group’s rapid return to power in Afghanistan last month.

“The question of international recognition of the Taliban at the present juncture is not on the table,” said Mr Lavrov.

The Taliban has nominated an envoy to represent it at the UN, setting up a showdown over Afghanistan's seat at the world body in a committee comprising Russia, China, the US and others.

Mr Lavrov was set to address the UN later on Saturday.