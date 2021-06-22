Unesco changes Great Barrier Reef status, sparking row with Australian government

UN cultural agency says not enough has been done to protect the reef, but Australia says it has spent billions on conservation

The Great Barrier Reef has suffered three mass bleaching events in the past five years because of rising ocean temperatures. AP
The Great Barrier Reef has suffered three mass bleaching events in the past five years because of rising ocean temperatures. AP

Australia strongly opposes a Unesco plan to list the Great Barrier Reef as "in danger" over deterioration caused by climate change.

The UN cultural agency released a draft report on Monday that recommended downgrading the reef's World Heritage status because of its dramatic coral decline, after years of public threats to do so.

The recommendation from Unesco is clear and unequivocal that the Australian government is not doing enough

Richard Leck, WWF

Environmental campaigners said the report highlighted Australia's lack of action to curb the carbon emissions that contribute to climate change.

Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley said the country would challenge the move.

She accused UN officials of an about-face after assurances made before the World Heritage Committee's 44th session in China next month, when the recommendation will be formally considered.

"Politics have subverted a proper process and for the World Heritage Committee to not even foreshadow this listing is, I think, appalling," she said.

Unesco did not consider the billions of dollars spent on protecting the world's largest coral reef, she said.

But the committee's draft report commended Australia's efforts to improve reef quality and its financial commitment to the site.

Read More

Bleached coral in the Arabian Gulf. Courtesy: Noura Al MansooriAlgae study suggests coral could survive moderate climate change

Global warming puts 99% of Great Barrier Reef coral at risk, study finds

But it said "with the utmost concern and regret … that the long-term outlook for the ecosystem of the property has further deteriorated from poor to very poor", referring to Australia's move to downgrade the reef's health status after mass bleaching events in 2016 and 2017.

Ms Ley said she had spoken to Unesco director general Audrey Azoulay on Monday night and expressed "very clearly our strong disappointment, even bewilderment".

Placing the reef on the Unesco's in-danger list is not considered a punishment. Unesco said some sites were added to the list to bring international attention to issues and help to save them.

But some countries consider it a criticism.

Australia has resisted calls to commit to a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying the country hoped to reach carbon neutral "as soon as possible" without harming its commodity-dependent economy.

The recommendation for the status of the reef prompted environmental groups to criticise the Australian government's reluctance to take stronger climate action.

The Climate Council in Australia said it brought "shame on the federal government, which is standing by as the reef declines rather than fighting to protect it".

"The recommendation from Unesco is clear and unequivocal that the Australian government is not doing enough to protect our greatest natural asset, especially on climate change," said Richard Leck, head of oceans at the Worldwide Fund for Nature.

Aside from its inestimable natural, scientific and environmental value, the 2,300-kilometre-long reef was worth an estimated $4.8 billion a year in tourism revenue for the Australian economy before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

In December, the International Union for Conservation of Nature said climate change pushed the reef into critical condition.

Imogen Zethoven, an environmental consultant at the Australian Marine Conservation Society, said the Unesco report made clear that limiting global temperature rises to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels was critical to protect the reef.

"Australia's climate record is more consistent with a 2.5-3.0°C rise in global average temperature – a level that would destroy the Great Barrier Reef and all the world's coral reefs," she said.

The reef has now suffered three mass coral bleaching events in the past five years, losing half its corals since 1995 as ocean temperatures climbed.

Bleaching occurs when changes in ocean temperatures stress healthy corals, causing them to expel algae living in their tissues. That drains the corals of their vibrant colours and can lead to their death.

The reef has also been battered by several cyclones as climate change drives more extreme weather and there have been outbreaks of crown-of-thorns starfish, which eat the coral, in recent decades.

Updated: June 22, 2021 10:26 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The top three industries in the UAE currently hiring fresh graduates are advertising/marketing/public relations, healthcare/medical services, and military/defence/police, according to jobs site Bayt.com. Photo: Getty Images

UAE salaries: What are the best entry-level jobs and how much do they pay?

Money
Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan in Central Asia, ranked as the world's most expensive city in the Mercer Cost of Living Index for 2021. Alamy

Revealed: The world's cheapest and most expensive cities for expats to live in 2021

Money
Amazon said it was 'committed to reducing our environmental footprint'. Reuters

Amazon rejects claim it sends millions of unsold products to landfill

Europe
The affinity between incoming Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei goes back decades. WANA via Reuters

Khamenei's potential win-win: anti-western president and return to Iran nuclear deal

MENA
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2020. Eid Al Adha Corniche lights. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter:

Eid Al Adha 2021: when will the holiday begin in the UAE?

Heritage
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?