Julian Assange extradition to US must wait, judges rule

Julian Assange cannot immediately be extradited to the US on espionage charges, UK judges said today, in a partial victory for the WikiLeaks founder.

Two High Court judges extended his long legal saga, saying they would grant him a new appeal unless US authorities give further assurances about what will happen to him.

Assange still faces extradition to the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

Assange, 52, has been indicted on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over his website’s publication of a trove of classified US documents almost 15 years ago. American prosecutors allege that Assange encouraged and helped US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks published.

During a two-day hearing in February, lawyers for Assange asked for the go-ahead to challenge the original judge’s dismissal of other parts of his case to prevent his extradition.

The Australian computer expert has been held in a high-security prison for the past five years.

Assange’s family and supporters say his physical and mental health have suffered during more than a decade of legal battles, including taking refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London from 2012 until 2019.

“Julian is a political prisoner and he has to be released,” said Stella Assange, who married the WikiLeaks founder in prison in 2022, said ahead of the latest court hearing.

Assange’s lawyers say that he could be sentenced to up to 175 years in prison if convicted, though American authorities have said the sentence is likely to be much shorter.

