UK budget: What has Jeremy Hunt announced?

Britain's Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday set out a budget that aimed to save the Conservatives’ election hopes, which included giveaways to investors and homeowners, but increased taxes on business travellers.

Mr Hunt helped homeowners and property investors with an "unexpected" cut in taxes on property sales and announced a well-trailed 2 per cent reduction to National Insurance.

But he also abolished the non-dom status and hit travellers, announcing a "one-off adjustment" to the level of air passenger duty for those with non-economy tickets, such as premium economy, business class and first class.

He told the House of Commons he would offer "much needed help in challenging times" and stimulate economic growth as he set out his budget aimed at saving the Conservatives’ election hopes.

The final budget before the next UK general election was widely tipped to offer what Mr Hunt will describe as “permanent cuts in taxation”.

Addressing the house, he said the fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts inflation falling below the 2 per cent target in a few months' time.

He said: "When the Prime Minister and I came into office, it was 11 per cent. But the latest figures show it is now 4 per cent, more than meeting our pledge to halve it last year.

"And today's forecasts from the OBR show it falling below the 2 per cent target in just a few months' time, nearly a whole year earlier than forecast in the autumn statement.

"That did not happen by accident. Whatever the pressures and whatever the politics, a Conservative government, working with the Bank of England, will always put sound money first."

Mr Hunt told the house the economy is expected to grow 0.8 per cent this year and 1.9 per cent next year, 0.5 per cent higher than the OBR's autumn forecast.

He said: "After that growth rises to 2 per cent, 1.8 per cent, and 1.7 per cent in 2028."

Mr Hunt added: "Because we have turned the corner on inflation, we will soon turn the corner on growth."

On debt figures, he said: "Our underlying debt is...on track to fall as a share of GDP, meeting our fiscal rule. We continue to have the second lowest level of government debt in the G7, lower than Japan, France or the United States."

"We also meet our second fiscal rule for public sector borrowing to be below 3 per cent of GDP three years early.

"Borrowing falls from 4.2 per cent of GDP in 2023-24, to 3.1 per cent, 2.7 per cent, 2.3 per cent, 1.6 per cent and 1.2 per cent in 2028-29. By the end of the forecast, borrowing is at its lowest level of GDP since 2001."

The Chancellor claimed "none of that would be possible if Labour implemented their pledge to decarbonise the grid five years early by 2030".

He said Labour MPs "don't have a growth plan", adding: "Our plan is for economic growth not sustained through migration but one that raises wages and living standards for families."

The new plans come weeks after it was revealed the UK economy slipped into a technical recession at the end of 2023.

The Tories are around 20 points behind in opinion polls, meaning Mr Hunt is under pressure to revive growth and the Conservatives' election prospects.

National Insurance

Mr Hunt announced a 2 per cent cut to National Insurance, from 10 per cent to 8 per cent, with self-employed National Insurance cut from 8 per cent to 6 per cent.

He said: "It means an additional £450 a year for the average employee or £350 for someone who is self-empoyed.

"When combined with the autumn reduction it means 27 million employees will get an average tax cut of £900."

Capital gains tax

Mr Hunt announced a reduction in the higher rate of property capital gains tax from 28 per cent to 24 per cent.

The "unexpected" move to reduce the tax, paid on profits when you sell something that’s increased in value, could prove a win-win for homeowners and the treasury, said Victoria Price, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal Tax.

She said: “Mr Hunt made an unexpected move to reduce the CGT rate on residential properties sales from 28 per cent to 24 per cent with the Chancellor banking on the fact that a lower rate will stimulate more movement in the property market and ultimately increase taxes.

"A win-win for homeowners and the treasury alike if this thesis plays out.”

Oil and gas

Mr Hunt extended the windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas firms, saying the scheme will be extended by an additional year to 2029, raising £1.5 billion.

He said the government will legislate in the Finance Bill to abolish the Energy Profits Levy “should market prices fall to their historic norm for a sustained period of time”.

“But because the increase in energy prices caused by the Ukraine war is expected to last longer, so too will the sector’s windfall profits. So I will extend the sunset on the Energy Profits Levy for an additional year to 2029 raising £1.5 billion.”

Non-dom scheme replaced with residency scheme

Mr Hunt said the government will introduce a system which is both "fairer and remains competitive" which will abolish the current tax system for non-doms status.

"As of April 25, new arrivals to the UK will not be required to pay any tax on foreign income and gains for their first four years of UK residency, a more generous regime than at present and one of the most attractive offers in Europe," he said.

"But after four years, those who continue to live in the UK will pay the same tax as other UK residents."

Memorial to Muslims who fought for UK

The Chancellor announced £1 million to build a memorial honouring an estimated 750,000 Muslims who have fought for British armed forces.

"I start by today remembering the Muslims who died in two world wars in the service of freedom and democracy. We need a memorial to honour them," he told the house.

"Whatever your faith, or colour or class, this country will never forget the sacrifices made for our future."

Freeze in fuel duty

Mr Hunt said he would maintain the 5p cut and freeze fuel duty for a further 12 months.

"This will save the average car driver £50 next year and bring total savings since the 5p cut was introduced to around £250," he said.

"Taken together with the alcohol duty freeze, this decision also reduces headline inflation by 0.2 percentage points in 2024-25 allowing us to make faster progress towards the Bank of England's 2 per cent target."

Increase in VAT threshold

Mr Hunt increased the VAT registration threshold from £85,000 to £90,000 from April 1 - the first increase in seven years.

He said: "This will bring tens of thousands of businesses out of paying VAT altogether and encourage many more to invest and grow."

Film studio scheme

The chancellor announced a 40 per cent relief on gross business rates for eligible film studios in England.

He said: "Having worked closely with the Culture Secretary and listened carefully to representations from companies like Pinewood, Warner Bros and Sky Studios will provide eligible film studios in England with a 40 per cent relief on their gross business rates until 2034."

He also introduced a new tax credit for UK independent films with a budget of less than £15 million.

Tax relief for performing arts

Mr Hunt said in the pandemic the government introduced higher 45 per cent and 50 per cent level of tax relief, which was due to end in March 2025.

He said: "It has been a lifeline for performing arts across the country.

"Today in recognition of their vital importance to our national life I can announce I am making those tax reliefs permanent at 45 per cent for touring and orchestral productions and 40 per cent for non-touring productions.

"Lord Lloyd-Webber says this will be a once in a generation transformational change that will ensure Britain remains the global capital of creativity."

Life Sciences Centre

Mr Hunt announced plans to support research by medical charities into diseases such as cancer, dementia and epilepsy with £45 million more funding, including £3 million for Cancer Research UK.

He also announced plans by AstraZeneca to invest £650 million in the UK to expand their footprint on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus and fund the building of a vaccine manufacturing hub in Speke in Liverpool.

Armed forces

Spending on armed forces will rise to 2.5 per cent "as soon as economic conditions allow", he said.

"We are providing more military support to Ukraine than nearly any other country and our spending will rise to 2.5 per cent as soon as economic conditions allow."

NHS productivity plan

On the NHS, Mr Hunt said the systems that support its staff are "often antiquated". On the long-term workforce plan, he added: "I wanted better care for patients, better value for taxpayers and more rewarding work for its staff.

"Making changes on the scale we need is not cheap. The investment needed to modernise NHS IT systems so they are as good as the best in the world costs £3.4 billion.

"But it helps unlock £35 billion of savings, 10 times that amount. So in today's Budget for long-term growth, I have decided to fund the NHS productivity plan in full."

