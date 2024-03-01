UK's Rishi Sunak calls for unity against extremists pushing hate

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday issued a call for unity in the face of growing national divisions “to prove the extremists wrong” as he warned the country was being torn apart.

During comments to media outside Downing Street, Mr Sunak said there had been a shocking increase in intimidation, threats and outright violence.

“Now our democracy itself is a target,” he said. “I need to speak to you all this evening because this situation has gone on long enough.

“I fear our great achievement in building the worlds most successful multi-ethnic, multi-faith democracy is being undermined.”

READ MORE How George Galloway spliced Gaza turmoil with fast fashion to win over Rochdale

He said a number of extremist groups were feeding off each other to weaponise the evils of anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim ideology.

The fringes were “two sides of the same extremist coin” and were tearing the country apart.

To the sound of protesters shouting outside the Downing Street gate, Mr Sunak said that extremism must not be allowed to take hold and destroy freedoms.

The government is pushing through measure to improve security of MPs amid heightened concerns about public representatives becoming targets in large-scale protests and other actions.

“Now our democracy itself is a target,” he said. “Council meetings and local events have been stormed. MPs do not feel safe in their homes. Long-standing parliamentary conventions have been upended because of safety concerns.”

Mr Sunak cited the outcome of the Rochdale by-election, which was won George Galloway. Mr Galloway was elected MP for Rochdale on Friday following a campaign in which he focused on the war in Gaza.

“It’s beyond alarming that last night, the Rochdale by-election returned a candidate that dismisses the horror of what happened on October 7, who glorifies Hezbollah and is endorsed by Nick Griffin, the racist former leader of the BNP,” he said.

Mr Galloway refuted the charges, countering that Mr Sunak was treading a dangerous road and that the Workers Party is the “antidote to extremism”.

A large number of protests are expected across the country at the weekend, with some demonstrators expected to gather in central London to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Prime Minister spent the day in Scotland, giving a speech to the Scottish Conservative conference in the afternoon.

A contest to elect a new UK government is widely expected to take place this year, with an election legally having to be held by January 2025.

The Tories are well behind Labour in opinion polls, with some putting Keir Starmer’s party as much as 20 points in front.