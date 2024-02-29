'Remarkable' women of Gaza acknowledged at London Arabia awards ceremony

Gaza was on the minds of winners of the London Arabia Arab Women of the Year Award on Thursday, as tearful speeches were made despite the celebrations.

Shirine Khoury-Haq, the first female CEO of the British supermarket brand Co-op, could not hold back tears after receiving her award when she spoke about the war.

“I am very grateful for the recognition but also aware there is a very ungrateful allocation of opportunities,” she said.

“As a woman of Palestinian descent, I dedicate this to my Palestinian sisters and brothers and especially to the children of Palestine, and hope that very soon they see peace and will have the opportunities to shine in this world.”

Paediatrician Dr Tanya Haj-Hassan, who has worked as a medical trainer in Gaza and the occupied West Bank with Medecins Sans Frontieres, dedicated her award to the women doctors in the besieged enclave.

“This is a difficult award for me to accept because I stand in the shadow of remarkable women,” she said.

Journalist Baria Alamuddine, who opened the award, did so with prayers “for the people of Gaza”.

The award, now in its tenth year, celebrates the achievements of women in the Arab world and the diaspora and was held during a gala dinner at the Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London.

“Too often the successes of Arab and Muslim women are written by authors from the West. Tonight is about us talking about our successes in our own voices, talking about what we’ve learnt along the way,” Nusrat Ghani, UK Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade told The National.

“This week, as a British politician it's wonderful to end the week with so many powerful Arab and Muslim women,” she said.

Others talked about the challenges they faced pursuing career paths deemed “unusual” in the Arab world.

Award-winning Egyptian opera singer Farrah Al Dibbany, talked about the challenges of pursuing an operatic career while growing up in Egypt, as she received an award. “Opera is not the thing [in Egypt], despite having the support of my family,” she said.

“People asked why do you have to go to Germany to study alone for seven years.”

Emirati Kholoud Hassan Al Nuwais was awarded for her contributions to social development, including her “pivotal” role in establishing the Emirates Foundation in 2005. “My family's belief in me has been my greatest strength,” she said.

“My journey from the private sector to philanthropy was driven by the desire to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.”

Omar Bdour, the awards’ founder and chief executive said the event this year was marked by the large number of women who travelled to the UK to attend the ceremony.

“The highlight is having a group of Arab women travelling from all over the world just to attend the event,” he told The National.

London remained a crucial hub for the Arab world despite a sense of “disunity” at present, owing to the war in Gaza, he added.