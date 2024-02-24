Calls to remove Conservative MP over 'divisive' comments about London Mayor

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing calls to act against a Conservative Party MP who made 'divisive and dangerous' comments about London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Lee Anderson said that Mr Khan, who is London's first Muslim mayor, had given the capital away to 'his mates' during an appearance on the right-leaning GB News news channel on Friday.

He also went onto say he believes that "Islamists" have taken "control" of Mr Khan and London.

Politicians in Westminster have now called on Mr Sunak to remove the whip from Mr Anderson, meaning he would be expelled from the party and would have to sit as an independent in parliament.

Britain's former chancellor, Sajid Javid, called Mr Anderson's remarks “ridiculous” while Labour said it was “appalling racism and Islamophobia”.

Tory peer Gavin Barwell, who was Theresa May’s chief of staff in Number 10, described the comments as a “despicable slur”.

The shadow paymaster general, Jonathan Ashworth, also described the remarks as "divisive deluded and dangerous" and would add to "degradation of British institutions and cultural life on the international stage”.

“It’s time to show some leadership and take on the extremists in your party", he added in a letter to Mr Sunak.

Jess Philips, a Labour MP, said that the remarks would make Muslim politicians in Britain targets of hate.

Non-Muslim politicians should take a stand to make sure their colleagues are "not alone", she added in a post on X.

Fair play to Sajid Javid for speaking up but I urge Conservative MPs not just to leave this battle to Conservative MPs of muslim heritage. It will make them targets for further hate and frankly they should be shown they are not alone. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) February 24, 2024

Hope not Hate, an anti-racism non-profit, has also written to Conservative Party chair Richard Holden, describing Mr Anderson's comments as "highly defamatory, divisive and inaccurate".

They added that Mr Anderson was "stoking the flames of the far-right and could put the mayor of London in serious danger".

Nick Lowes, the chief executive of the organisation, also called on Mr Holden to expel Mr Anderson from the party.

Downing Street has been contacted for comment.

Mr Anderson, a former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, joined parliament as MP for Ashfield in 2019.

He had previously been a councillor for the Labour Party before defecting to the Tories in 2018.

The furore comes after Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, broke with precedent and allowed a wider vote on a ceasefire in Gaza amid concerns about intimidation against some parliamentarians.

The war in Gaza has been highly divisive in Britain and has led to an uptick in racially-motivated incidents, figures show.

Islamophobic incidents in the UK have tripled in more four months since the attacks on Israel, according to an organisation monitoring anti-Muslim sentiment.

There were 2,010 cases of anti-Muslim abuse between October 7, 2023, and February 7 this year, reported Tell Mama, an organisation that describes itself as the leading agency on measuring anti-Muslim hate.

During the same four-month period a year previously, 600 cases were reported.

Earlier this month, the Community Security Trust (CST) said it had recorded an “explosion in hatred” against the Jewish community since the October 7 attacks.