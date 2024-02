A "spell-binding" image of the Milky Way has been announced as the winner of Britain's South Downs National Park astrophotography competition.

The photo, winner in the Starry Skyscapes category, is a night-time image of Cuckmere Haven and the Seven Sisters in East Sussex.

It was captured by Giles Embleton-Smith, from Eastbourne, and is called Galactic Bay.

The winning images will be displayed during the South Downs National Park's Dark Skies Festival, which runs from February 10 to 18.