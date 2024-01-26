Oil tanker on fire off Yemen coast after Houthi attack

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A fuel tanker is on fire off the coast of Yemen following a missile strike claimed by the Houthis.

The tanker was sailing in the Gulf of Aden when it was hit in the latest attack on international shipping by the Iran-backed rebels.

Trafigura, a multinational firm with offices in London, said the safety of the crew of the Marlin Luanda, a vessel operated on its behalf, was its “foremost priority”.

“Firefighting equipment on board is being deployed to suppress and control the fire caused in one cargo tank on the starboard side,” a Trafigura representative said in a statement.

Military ships in the region are on the way to provide assistance, the company said.

Yemeni naval forces attacked the Marlin Luanda, describing it as a British oil tanker, in the Gulf of Aden, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

“The strike was direct and resulted [in] the burning of the vessel,” he added.

Shipping data suggests the vessel was sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands.

“The Marlin Luanda, a petroleum products tanker vessel operated on behalf of Trafigura, was struck by a missile as it transited the Red Sea,” the Trafigura representative added.

“We remain in contact with the vessel and are monitoring the situation carefully.”

The Houthis have repeatedly launched attacks on ships in the Red Sea since November over Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The US and British militaries have launched strikes on Houthi sites over the past several weeks as tension has ratcheted up.

US and UK carry out new air strikes in Yemen

A UK government spokesperson said: "We have been clear that any attacks on commercial shipping are completely unacceptable and that the UK and our allies reserve the right to respond appropriately."

Earlier on Friday, a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “We continue to call on [the Houthis] to step back from such action. We're clear that this is illegal and unacceptable.”

The Houthis say their attacks on global trade routes are being carried out in solidarity with Hamas.

Commercial traffic passing through Egypt's Suez Canal, which links the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, has dropped by 42 per cent in the past two months amid the Houthi attacks, according to the UN Conference on Trade and Development.